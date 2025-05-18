Williams, Susan

Williams, Susan E.

age 62, of Centerville, OH, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow, at 12pm, also at Routsong Kettering. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

