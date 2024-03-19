Williams, Sherry

Williams (Southward), Sherry Mae



Sherry Mae Williams (née Southward), aged 74, passed away in her home, surrounded by love on March 16th, 2024, in New Carlisle, OH. Born September 10th, 1949, in Springfield, OH. She was the cherished daughter of Raymond and Martha Southward. She was beloved by her family and friends for her thoughtfulness, creativity, love of laughter, and wild, fun-loving spirit. She leaves behind a legacy of love & devotion in her husband John Williams; her son, Paul Williams; her daughter Beth Williams; and her adored grandchildren, Keagon, Braeden, and Caitlyn. Sherry's memory will also be treasured by her numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her passing were her parents, Raymond and Martha Southward, her brothers David and Mike Southward, and her sister Sue Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 286 in New Carlisle, OH, on Saturday, April 6th at 3:00 pm. Family and friends will gather to share and honor memories of a life well lived. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Artemis Domestic Violence Center or Hospice of Dayton. Sherry's memory will be beloved in the quiet moments of reflection, the laughter she shared, and the fierce love she left behind. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





