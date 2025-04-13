Williams, Sharon

Williams (Senter), Sharon



April 11, 1946  April 7, 2025



With deep love and sorrow, we share that Sharon Williams went to be with her parents on April 7, 2025.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 11, 1946, Sharon was the cherished daughter of George and Charlotte Senter. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Barb and Gale Halderman.



Sharon is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, John Williams; her loving sons, Dave (Julie) and Doug (Teresa); her adored grandchildren, Meghan (Hunter), Sydney, and Lyndon; Her dear sister, Evelyn (Don) Suerdick, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.



A 1964 graduate of Bethel High School, Sharon married her high school sweetheart and devoted herself to raising her family. She later worked for Greeneville National Bank in Arcanum, OH where she made many friendships and retired after fifteen years of service.



Sharon found great joy in traveling and fishing with John and their sons. Her happiest moments were spent surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren, and their faithful dog, Koby.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Sharon's memory to Queen City Hospice:



4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040



Phone: (513) 510-4406



A memorial service to celebrate Sharon's life will be held at a later date.



