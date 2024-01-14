Williams, Ruth



Ruth Williams, age 92, of Eaton, died Wednesday afternoon, December 27, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Ruth retired from The Register-Herald in Eaton after 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James. Survived by one sister, Nellie Fudge of Eaton; two sons, Joe Williams and Steve (Candy) Williams both of Eaton; one daughter, Sue (Keith) Wenger of Dataw Island, S.C.; five grandchildren: Kyle (Holly) Williams of Land O'Lakes, FL, Branden (MacKensey) Williams of West Manchester, Alex (Kerstin) Williams of Lewisburg, Nick (Whitney) Williams of Eaton, and Michelle (Bryon) Struck of Beavercreek; seven great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren. The family will have a private service. Ruth's body was donated to Wright State University. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton or the Eaton Emergency Squad, 324 North Maple Street, Eaton, 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



