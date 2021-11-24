springfield-news-sun logo
WILLIAMS, Ronnie

WILLIAMS, Ronnie Dale

60, of Okeana, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home. Ronnie was many things to many people: a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, colleague, and friend. His heart knew no bounds and he loved those he knew fiercely and without judgment. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone and lived his life from a place of simplicity, honor, heart, and decency — often putting the well-being of others above himself. Ronnie was born on January 9, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, the 8th child and 7th son of the late Betty Lou Cecere-Williams. He is survived by his three children, Jack (Heather), Joseph, and Julie Williams, their mother, Karen Hensley, his grandchildren: Kurtis, Keagen, Izabelle, Rollen, Penelope, Reed, and his soon-to-be grandson, Lennox. He was preceded in death by his mother, his brother, Lawrence Cecere, and his granddaughter, Sophia Williams. He is survived by six siblings: Anthony Paul (Galena), Phil "Nik", John (Angela), David (Merle) Cecere, and Steven and Jeanie C. Williams. He is also survived by several special cousins, nieces and nephews. Ronnie was a "jack of all trades" — a hard worker and a quick learner. He worked in several fields throughout his life, including as a mechanic and truck driver. He attended Morgan, Elda, and Ross schools. Ronnie's gifts were many. May he be remembered for his generosity, kindness, easy-going personality, and his love of all things Snoopy. A memorial service will take place at Charles Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on

Friday, November 26, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM. All are welcome.

