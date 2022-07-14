WILLIAMS,



Robert Michael



Age 69, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born September 25, 1952, in Lee County, Kentucky, the son of Robert B. Williams and Carrie (Watkins) Potter.



Robert worked for PCA for 34 years. He enjoyed hunting and loved horses. He was a proud Army veteran who loved his Country. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Potter) Williams; son, Bobby (Jamie) Williams Jr.; daughter, Kimberly (Jeremiah) Gross; grandchildren, Kirsten Short, Isaac (McKenzie Hinkle) Williams, Hannah Williams, Anna Gross, Kaleb Gross, Levi Gross; siblings, Edna (Steve Lofvendahl) Williams, Penny (Jeff) Gayhart, Benny (Tracie) Williams, Jean Ann (Barry) Medley; many nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.



Visitation will be 10am-12pm, Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Everett Back officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

