WILLIAMS, Rebecca



7/12/1941 - 2/17/2022



Memorial Service Sat., April 2, 2022, at 11am, Phillips Temple, Trotwood, OH. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Gates; brother "Pete" and husband Jimmy. Survived by her son, Jimmy; daughters Rhonda and Rita and sister, Gloria; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Retired from Wright-Patt AFB. Your smile lives in our hearts forever.