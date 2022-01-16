WILLIAMS, Rachael S.



42, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born January 4, 1980, in Springfield, the daughter of Michael and Celia (Huddle) Williams. Rachael graduated from North High School and attended Clark State College. She worked as a service representative for Bissell for 3 years. She especially loved concerts, zip lining, gardening and kayaking with her friends. Survivors include her father and stepmother, Michael and Donna Williams; mother and stepfather, Celia and Tim Christensen; brother, Carl Joseph Williams; fiancé, Harry Rice; aunts and uncles,



Larry and Ginger Williams, Paul and Linda Jo Williams, Lou Ann Smith, Pat Arnold and Jerry and Ginger Huddle; as well as many cousins. In addition to special friends; Andrea Siegal-Hall, Diane Arnold and Jeremy Bolin. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Memorial Service will follow starting at 6:00 pm with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Rachael was a gentle and loving person. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial donations can be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 W, US Highway 36, Urbana, OH 43078.

