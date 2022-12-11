springfield-news-sun logo
X

WILLIAMS, Peggy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS (nee Davis), Peggy

Age 85, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. Family will greet friends on Saturday, December17, 2022, from 10-11am at Miamisburg Church of the Nazarene, 1216 Richard St., Miamisburg, OH 45342. A funeral service will be held following with burial at Hillgrove cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Darren Hayes, Patsy Adams, and Lynne Routsong-Weichers for their help during this time. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Robyn's Nest Rescue, 1291 Market St., Germantown, OH 45327. Full obituary may be found at


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
ESTRIDGE, Charles
3
CARTER, Martin
4
CARTER, Mary
5
BECK, Adam
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top