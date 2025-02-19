Williams, Paul Michael



Paul Michael Williams, age 62 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2025. He was born September 28, 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Thomas Williams and Marlene Hixson. Paul Graduated from Shaker Heights High School. He had a long career in Landscaping. Paul enjoyed traveling, especially to Lake Erie. He loved spending time on the water boating and fishing with family. Paul was an animal lover. He liked to study history and enjoyed music and culture. Paul's favorite musician was David Gilmore/Pink Floyd. He will be deeply missed. Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie Kobes; Sister, Elaine (Tim) Maple; Brothers, Tim (Sandy) Williams, Robert Williams, and Tom Williams; Nephews, Ryan Williams, Jonathon Maple, and Michael (Hillary) Maple; Niece, Lauren Williams; Beloved Dog, Lily; Sister-In-Law, Jill Falletta; Brother-In-Law, Anthony Kobes; and by numerous other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. He is Preceded in death by his parents and his Step-Father, Darrell Hixson. Memorial Donations may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (8172 Washington Church Rd, Washington Township, OH 45458). Funeral Service will be held at February 22, 2025 at 9:00 am at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel (1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409).



