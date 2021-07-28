WILLIAMS, Patrick Lee



Patrick Lee Williams, 87, of Springfield, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 30th, 2021, from 1-2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family requests that visitors wear masks during visitation times. To view his memorial



video and complete obituary visit www.littletonandrue.com.



