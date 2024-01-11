Williams, Lori

Williams (Johnson), Lori Ann



Lori Ann Williams, 61 of Springfield passed away peacefully on January 6, 2024 at the Laurels Nursing Home in West Carrollton, Ohio. Lori weas born October 30, 1962 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the daughtter of Frank and Sue Ann Johnson. Lori was a 1980 graduate of Northwestern High School where she was a member of marching band and concert band. Lori worked in a number of offices, retiring from Taylor Manufacturing in Dayton, Ohio after 10 due to illness. She enjoyed Nascar, going to the casino, her two cats Timmie and Elly, and her second home on the Ohio River in Kentucky where she spent much of her childhood and adult life. Lori was preceded in death by her father Frank Johnson. Survivors include her mother Sue Johnson, her son and daughter-in-law Jason and Lauren Williams, granddaughter Parker Williams of West Carrollton, brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Debra Johnson of Springfield, Ohio, nephew and wife Seth and Logan Johnson, great nephew Christian Johnson of Springfield, Ohio and niece Sarah Johnson of Naples, Florida. The family will gather for a private graveside service Friday, January 12th at 10 am at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.



