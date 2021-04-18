WILLIAMS, Linda

WILLIAMS (Tangeman), Linda Marie



Linda Marie (Tangeman) Williams was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on April 15, 2021, at age 72.



Linda married her childhood sweetheart, Bernie, on April 19, 1969; a marriage that would span almost 52 years with many memories of traveling, camping, and being with their family.



She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Tangeman; sister-in-law Kathy Tangeman and brother-in-law Doug Edgington.



Linda is survived by her loving husband, Bernie; her children Scott (Angela) Williams and Ellen (Jeremy) Heffner. She was the BEST grandmother to Jenna, Julia, William, Leah, Jorja, and Jaida.



She was a devoted and caring sister to her seven siblings, Sharon Edgington, Judy (Mark) Murlin, Robert Tangeman, Mike (Barb) Tangeman, Tom (Martha) Tangeman, John (Vera) Tangeman as well as her wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and many extended relatives whom she deeply loved.



Linda was a dedicated employee and retired from Kroger and also Centerville City Schools, to which she made many dear friends.



Her many contributions were that of a selfless servant of God. Linda loved serving at Feeding Friends Food Pantry in



Kettering, OH, Thrive Ministry at her church, Fairhaven.



Linda's faith was exemplified by her dedication to her family and her church. Her legacy will live on in our hearts and the minds of everyone she interacted with and she is deeply missed.



Visitation is Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 5-8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road Kettering, OH.



Funeral services will be at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd Centerville, OH at 10 am Thursday, April 22, 2021.

