Williams, John

John Robert Williams, known affectionately as Johnny, passed away on October 18, 2024, at the age of 51, in Middletown, Ohio, where he was also born on September 3, 1973. He leaves behind a legacy of warmth and dedication, both in his personal life and through his professional endeavors.



Johnny spent most of his adult life as an asphalt paving owner/operator who took pride in running the family business, Williams Paving. Known for his commitment to quality work at competitive prices, he was not just a businessman but a craftsman who built many lasting roads and relationships throughout his career.



His life was marked by a vibrant personality and diverse interests. Johnny was a fun-loving individual who cherished his time at the beach, enjoyed the tranquility of floating in his pool, and the thrill of drag racing. An avid car enthusiast, he also found joy in working on cars of all kinds. His love for music and barbecue grilling on his charcoal grill were among the simple pleasures that he greatly valued.



Johnny was a proud supporter and contributor to the establishment of Ohio Christian Academy in Stratford Heights Church of God.



He is survived by his parents, John and Betty (Miller) Williams; his wife, Stacie (Scott) Williams; his children, Brittany Williams, Sierra & Derek Martin, Caitlyn Posadny, John Williams Jr., Sydney Scott-Williams & Steven Rohrkemper, and Amara Williams; and his grandchildren, Carter, Kennedy, Cooper, and Korah Martin, and Winter Scott-Williams. His siblings, Everett Williams & Barb Brixner and Christine & Jim Alcorn, along with nine nieces and nephews, who will also hold his memory dear. Johnny was preceded in death by his brother, James "Boots" Williams, and an infant baby sister.



Visitation and services will be held at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, Ohio, on Monday, October 28, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by the service at 1:00 PM. Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, Ohio, is assisting with the arrangements.



Johnny's life was a testament to his kind-hearted nature, his giving spirit, and his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.



