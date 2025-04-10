Williams, John McPherson

Williams Sr., John McPherson



John McPherson Williams Sr. "Big John", age 90 of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 26, 1934 in Julian, West Virginia, the son of the late Archie and Angie Williams. John retired in 2001, after 33 years of service in the Post Office garage. He was a faithful member of Moraine City First Church of God, where God and family meant everything to him. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR. He will be remembered for baking strawberry cakes and sharing them with everyone for any special occasion. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Faye McClure, Ruth Cornell, Carrie Johnson and Cornie Loftus. John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean (Kerns) Williams; children, Victoria S. Radaker (Mark), John M. Williams, Jr. (Amy), Bill Williams (Terri); 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sister, Ann (Williams) Egnor; and many other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moraine City First Church of God or Hospice of Dayton in John's honor. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 pm at Moraine City First Church of God (5867 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449). John will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. www.NewcomerDayton.com After spending his humble life serving God, by serving others, John has taken the final step of this journey by being called to spend eternity with Jesus with the master saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant".



