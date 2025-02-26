Williams, Janice

Obituaries
3 hours ago
X

Williams, Janice Laverne

Departed Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. She was born on November 16, 1944 in Cincinnati. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 1 PM, Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. The family will receive friends at 12 PM. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Pepper, Anthony
2
Rader, Raymond
3
Hicklin, Norman
4
Jaisle, Dennis
5
Nill, Lenord