Williams, Jackie

Jackie A. Williams, 90, of New Carlisle, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024. Born August 29, 1933, in Paintsville, KY. Jack is preceded in death by his wife Loretta Williams; wife Hazel Williams; four brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by his children Steve (Christine) Williams and Sindy Paxton; brother Richard (Kathy) Williams; sisters Sue (Jim) Green and Linda (Dennis) Snelling; grandchildren Dawn (Nathan) Johnson, Patricia Williams, Heather Williams, David (Dakota) Williams, Whitney (Chris) Shoemaker, Scott Paxton; and Laura Paxton; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 12-1pm with the service to honor Jack beginning at 1:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home.

