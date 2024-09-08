Williams, Flora Ann



Beloved Flora 'Ann' Williams, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 5, 2024, at the age of 90. Ann was born in Danville, KY in 1934 to Everett and Edna Stephens. After graduating from Boyle County High School, Ann attended Georgetown College for two years and then married her beloved husband, Robert E. Williams (Bob), August 11, 1956. They lived in Lexington, KY until Bob graduated from the University of Kentucky and then moved to Hamilton in 1957. Ann devoted her life to her family, prayer, and sharing a deep faith in Christ. Ann was a steadfast intercessor and supported many Christian organizations. She served six years in a nursing home ministry and was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church and Home Word Mission. She leaves a legacy of faith and love for generations to come. She enjoyed the simple things flowers (especially roses), long car rides, gardening, homemaking, and going out for lunch or to a park. She was beautiful inside and out, known for a caring heart and a loving kindness that will always be remembered and deeply missed. Ann leaves three children, Lisa Tilney (Tim), Kathryn Kirkpatrick (Dave), and Stephen Williams, six grandchildren, Heather, Lauren, Kate, Taylor, Koryn, and Mitchell, fourteen great-grandchildren, a brother, Clay Stephens, niece, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, and her sister, Frances Cassady. Visitation is Thursday, September 12 at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by a service. Burial will be at Bellevue Cemetery, Danville, KY.



