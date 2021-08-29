WILLIAMS,



Evelyn Maraveen



90, formerly of Dayton, OH and Trevose, PA, died on Aug. 19, 2021 at Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana.



She was born on Dec. 13, 1930 in South Charleston, Ohio to Paul and Ida Mae Hodge and grew up in rural Clark County.



She took accounting at Miami Jacobs Career College and worked as a bookkeeper for many years in the Dayton area, including at Lotz Paper Co.



Maraveen was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary (Hodge) Pack; her husband, George Williams Jr.; and her granddaughter, Keri Sue Gibson.



She is survived by her children and their spouses: Tom (Diane) Crabill of Treasure Island, FL.; Mike (Susie) Crabill of Xenia, OH; Kim (Steve) Kuhn of Geneva, IN; and Neal (Lynn Hulsey) Crabill of Kettering, OH.



She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Cassie Sonnycalb of Xenia, OH; Michael Crabill of Washington Courthouse, OH; Owen Howell of Nashville, TN; Takoa (Jason) Banter of Berne, IN; Caitlin (Samuel Schlievert) Crabill of



Dayton, OH; and Anna Crabill of Columbus, as well as numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Maraveen was a longtime member of the Improved Order of Red Men Degree of Pocahontas and she and George enjoyed dear friendships in the fraternal organization.



She loved bowling and was a member of team Luckos at Park Lanes in Springfield. She also loved camping and traveling around in the RV. Her kids remember fun times at Kiser Lake and on Long Island at Indian Lake.



Maraveen and George kept their camper at Bake Oven Campground in the Pennsylvania Poconos, going every weekend with their little dog, Lady, to relax and socialize with their many friends.



Maraveen was a person who couldn't pass up a bargain, especially if it involved multiple items for one great price. Those good deals wound up as gifts, like the battery-powered pencil sharpeners she handed out one year along with her annual Christmas baskets loaded with homemade buckeyes, cookies, cheese, crackers and other goodies.



And there was always, regardless of the season, her famous and delicious zucchini bread that truthfully was more like cake.



Maraveen also was an avid seamstress. She made costumes for the middle school play one year, would have her grandchildren pick out patterns they liked and was known for the beautiful big soft blankets she made as gifts.



Along with the baked goods, Maraveen delighted us all at family gatherings with homemade beef noodles and cabbage rolls.



She loved a good laugh, knew how to tell a story and enjoyed hearing everything that was going on in our lives. Maraveen was loving and giving to friends and family alike and dearly loved by all of us. We were blessed to have her for so many years and will miss her always.



Arrangements were handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, IN.



A private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery South Charleston, OH will be held at a later date.

