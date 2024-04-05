Williams, Edward Lee



Edward Lee Williams, age 70, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024. He was born on December 6, 1953, in Dayton, OH to Orie and Mary (Reynolds) Williams. Edward was a Truck Driver for Home Run, Inc. for 39 years before retiring in 2023. He and his beloved wife Kathy Williams shared over 46 years of marriage. He graduated from Edgewood High School with the class of 1972. He was a devoted Husband, Father, and Papaw. Edward was also a longtime member of the Moose Lodge 501. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kathy, son, Eddie Whiteman (Heather), two daughters, Megan, and Katelynn (Branham) Williams, five grandchildren, Riley and Gavin Whiteman, Zaidee, Lian, and Emmarie Fugate, brother, Steve Williams, his sister-in-laws, Judy Whiteman, and Cindy Whiteman. Edward is preceded in death by his parents, son, Benjamin Williams, and sister, Michelle Williams. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2024, 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH, 45005. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com