WILLIAMS, EDDIE

Eddie James
Age 66, born in Lowndes County, Alabama, on December 4, 1954, was granted his wings, called home peacefully on
August 22, 2021. The family will receive guests on August 31, 2021, at 11:30am-12:30pm service to follow at Mt. Calvary
Missionary Baptist Church
3375 West Siebenthaler Ave. Dayton, OH 45406. He is preceded in death by his father Percy Williams Sr., and his eldest sister Reverend Jannie B. Williams-Redmon. He leaves to
cherish his memories and celebrate his legacy, his mother,
Willie Mae Williams, one son Eddie James Williams Jr., stepson Arthur L.B. Williams; grandchildren: Christian T. Williams, Devonair P. Williams; one uncle Jim Bowie, three sisters:
Bernadine Williams-Bush (James), Vernice Williams, and Annadine Williams, two brothers: Percy Williams, Jr. and John Ollie Williams. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
