Williams, Dorothy

Dorothy Williams, 95, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Johnson County, Kentucky on May 28, 1927. Dorothy had worked for Middletown Regional Hospital for 28 years, making sure every patient had the comfort of clean sheets, blankets and towels. Dorothy is survived by her four daughters, Brenda Hall, Linda (Darrell) Robinson, Kathy (Tom) Hamilton & Debbie (Harold) Hendrickson; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams; daughter, Anita Sue Jones; son, James M. Williams; parents, Zach Collins and Ethel & Eli Ratliff; brothers, William Harrison Ratliff & Eli Ratliff, Jr.; and sisters, Elsie Burk & Malta Ratliff. Funeral Service will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.


