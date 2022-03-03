Hamburger icon
WILLIAMS, Delores

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Delores Ann

Age 66, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 7, 2022, at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45406, with District Elder Scott Logan officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

