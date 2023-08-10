WILLIAMS, DAVID L.



DAVID L. WILLIAMS, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Saturday August 5, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio at the OSU Hospital.



David was born in Urbana, Ohio on April 18, 1944 to Carl F. and Carolyn (Hughes) Williams. From an early age, David learned to farm and developed a passion for it. He continued farming for years, on the family farm. He graduated from Fairbanks High School in Milford Center, Ohio in 1962 and joined the United States Air Force the same year. While in the Air Force, David served both in the states and in Japan, during Vietnam. He was known to race a car or two at local drag race strips, all Fords, of course. That fondness of car races continued throughout his life. David met the love of his life, Jacqueline J. (Hartley) Williams in 1967, and later married her in Springfield, Ohio on June 8, 1968. David worked for International Harvester (Navistar) for 30 years and retired in 2001. This career choice was fitting due to his choice of farm equipment being FarmAll/Case IH. He was a proud member of the UAW Local 402 and regularly attended retiree meetings, where he could catch up with friends and have a donut or two and cup of coffee. He was a member of the Community Beautification Committee in Springfield since 1982 and participated in awarding "Homes of the Week." He was a member of the Knights of Pythian, Ingomar #610. David attended Northridge United Methodist Church for the last several years. David and Jackie spent a lot of their time together traveling and accomplished visiting all 50 states. David was one excited man when in May of 2011, his grandson, Manny Flores was born. David was proud of Manny and spoke of him to just about anyone that would listen. He often lovingly said that life for him started at 67 when his grandson was born.



David was preceded in death by both of his parents and two sisters, Bonnie (Williams) Threlkeld and Margaret (Williams) Thornton.



David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jackie Williams, two loving daughters and son-in-laws, Renee (Anthony) Flores and Michele (Mike) Hirtzinger, a brother, Mark Williams, a sister, Carol Hunt, grandson, Manny Flores, bonus grandchildren, Marianna Flores, Kristin Hirtzinger, and Josh Hirtzinger (Bri), bonus great-grandchildren, Kaiden Hirtzinger, Zaida Hirtzinger, and Colson Hirtzinger, special brother-in-law and sister-in-law,, Glenn and Delores Bowers, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.



Visitation for family and friends will be Friday August 11th from 5-7pm at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday August 12th at 10:30am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. To order flowers or to express online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral