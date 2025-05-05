WILLIAMS, David W



David W. Williams, 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Apr 24, 2025. Funeral services will be held on Mon, May 12, 2025, 12:00 pm at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave, Dayton OH 45402, Pastor Gerald A. Cooper, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Monday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS RECOMMENDED. Internment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com