Williams, David

Williams, Sr., David "Budman"



David "Budman" J. Williams Sr., age 72, passed away on March 1, 2025. Dave was a loving husband, survived by his wife, Barbara J. Williams; father of 2, Amy J. Williams and David "Bear" J. Williams Jr.; and step-father to 3, Jeremy Reames, Joshua Reames and Jacey Strayer. He had 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He worked at Heidelberg Distributing for 38 years, retiring in 2015. He rode motorcycles most of his life and enjoyed riding with many, many friends and family, including his fellow brother and sister riders. He was a great friend to all who knew him. Dave was funny, kind and friendly, and he lived an amazing life. He always wore a smile and would give a person the shirt off of his back if need be. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. He touched hundreds of peoples' lives. Dave had been ill for a couple of years with stage 4 lung cancer. He fought it valiantly all the way to the end. Per his wishes, please joins us for a Celebration of Life from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. At 11:00am family and friends are welcome to speak and share their stories. To share a memory of Dave or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com