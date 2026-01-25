William Thomas

Thomas, William Howard "Bill"



William "Bill" Howard Thomas, age 81, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on January 17, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by the love of his family. Bill was born on September 9, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Clifford Thomas and Ree (Lowe) Thomas. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a man whose life was marked by faith, service, and music. On July 7, 1967, Bill married the love of his life, Melanie (Brown) Thomas, and together they shared 58 years of marriage. Their life together was built on deep commitment, faith, and family. Bill enjoyed a long and successful career as an accountant and CFO, working for many years at Bomag and Sutphen, and after retirement he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity/Fuller. Known for his diligence and integrity, he was respected by colleagues and friends alike. Faith played a central role in Bill's life. He attended Central Christian Church for 34 years, where he served as an elder and taught adult Sunday school. Most recently, he attended First Baptist Church on South Fountain, where he had been a faithful member for the past 16 years. Bill had a lifelong love of music and fellowship. He sang with the Springfield Chorale, Vintage Voices and the Xenia Hospitality Chorus for many years and shared his musical gifts by playing the flute and piccolo. He also participated in the Rainbow Table at both churches, cherishing time spent in community and service. He is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie Thomas; his children, Matthew (Jenny) Thomas, Devin (Robyn) Thomas, and Mara (Aric) Koson; and his grandchildren, Gwyneth Thomas, Seth Thomas, Anna Thomas, Isaiah Thomas, Noah Thomas, Marnie Thomas, Elizabeth Koson, and Ryan Koson, all of whom brought him immense joy. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Thomas. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 24th at 2:00. The service will be held at First Baptist Church 638 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield OH 45506. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church or to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





