William Smith

Smith, William B. "Bill"



William "Bill" Smith, a beloved figure in the Dayton community, passed away on February 25, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and hard work. Born on June 28, 1939, in Smithsboro, Kentucky, Bill's journey through life was marked by a remarkable work ethic that inspired everyone around him. A proud graduate of Carr Creek High School, class of 1959, he was known for his dedication and perseverance, qualities that led him to retire as a skilled carpenter with the city of Dayton. He loved to work with his hands: woodworking and concrete work. Bill was not only a talented craftsman but also a family man who cherished every moment spent with his loved ones. He is survived by his four devoted children: daughters Lisa Peaco (Chuck) and Tammy Wilder (Mark), and sons Gregory Smith (Sheila) and Dewayne Smith (Gertie Florence). His brother, Paul Smith (Joyce). He was a doting grandfather to Kirsten, Brittany, Christopher, Sandra, Angeleah, Heather, Ashley, Laurin, and Tommy, and a great-grandfather to McKenna, Levi, Phenix, Nova, Madden, Milo, Kylan, Jasiah, and many other beloved great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill is now reunited with his cherished wife, Edith Mae Smith, and his devoted parents, Manuel and Bertie Smith; sisters, Verbeana (George) Owens and Genia (Jack) Ashley, and step-son, Kenneth "Ray" Carter, who welcomed him with open arms in the beyond. Bill's visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM at the Newcomer Funeral Home in North Dayton, located at 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com