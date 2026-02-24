William Lenihan

Lenihan, William J.



William J. Lenihan (Bill) of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2026.



Cherished father of Patrick Lenihan of Columbus; Brian Lenihan (Lori Clark) of Hamilton; and Ned Lenihan (Michael Lo) of Columbus. Beloved brother of his twin, Colleen Clarke (Arthur), and the late John T. Lenihan (Barbara). Also survived by nephews John Lenihan, Michael (Debbie) Lenihan, and Timothy Clarke; nieces Christy Lenihan and Peggy Clarke; and great-nephews Shane and Connor Lenihan.



Bill was born on December 10, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late John Joseph Lenihan and the late Mary Katherine Schnapp Lenihan. A lifetime resident of Hamilton and Fairfield, Bill attended St. Mary School and graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1956. Following graduation, he enrolled in Miami University in Oxford, where he was a proud member of Delta Chi Fraternity. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor's degree in accounting and later received his CPA designation in 1971.



Bill worked as an accountant with General Motors at Fisher Body, followed by roles at Coopers & Lybrand and Barnhouse and Stephenson. In 1977, he opened his own accounting firm in Fairfield, where he served local businesses and residents for over 40 years before retiring in 2017.



Deeply involved in his community, Bill was a member of the Fairfield Optimist Club, serving as treasurer and volunteering for youth events like turkey shoots and fishing derbies. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the American Legion. Bill served as a Cub Scout leader for each of his three sons and was an active member of the Butler County Democratic Party Central Committee, serving as treasurer for numerous local political campaigns.



Bill enjoyed time with friends and family over a cold beer, playing cards, and following Cincinnati sports and Miami University teams, along with the occasional trip to the casino. Earlier in life, he enjoyed golf and remained known for his outgoing personality and quick wit. Above all, he was a loving and devoted father who greatly valued time with his family.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave. On Friday, February 27, 2026, at 10:30 am, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, Ohio. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 4030 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hamilton Community Foundation.





