William Lashley

Lashley, William B.



LASHLEY, William B., age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, January 4, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. Bill was the Court of Common Pleas Director of Fiscal and Administrative Services, retiring after 34 years of service. He belonged to the Government Finance Officers Association, was a U.S. Army Veteran & received the Distinguished Honor Graduate of the Academy of Health Science U.S. Army.



Bill had a great life! He loved his family and always put them first & foremost. He loved taking vacations with his family, especially cruises and Florida Universal Studios. He found joy in every aspect of life.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. Sr. & Rita Lashley; sister-in-law, Martha Simopoulos. William leaves behind his loving wife, Loukia; daughters & sons-in-law, Nichole Lashley (Brian Smallwood), Felicite Lashley-Lilly (Chris Lilly); grandchildren, Megan & Piper Smallwood, Ethan Lilly; brothers, Rick & Mike Lashley; brothers-in-law, Tom, George (Mary) & Greg ( Zoi); nieces & nephews, Stephanie, Alex, Liana, Dori, Nick & Sophia; and many other relatives & friends.



Funeral service 10 AM Monday, January 19, 2026 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends/family from 9 AM until service time at the church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



