William Domer

DOMER, William "Bo"



WILLIAM "BO" EDWARD DOMER, 59, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 1, 2026. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 8, 1966, the son of William and Norma (Lyons) Domer. Bo was the kind of person who never knew a stranger. Whether you met him once or a hundred times, he always struck up a conversation and made you feel like an old friend. He had a lifelong love for motorcycles and cars and was a natural mechanic, spending countless hours fixing up vehicles and bringing them back to life. Bo also enjoyed being around horses and the time he spent with them. Simple pleasures made him happy-especially a cold Diet Mountain Dew, Pop-Tarts, chocolate, and just about any kind of sweet. His easygoing nature, quick smile, and genuine interest in others will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. Bo is survived by his children Edith (Richard) Ray, Connie (Josh) Williams, and Sunni Hankie; brother Thomas (Debra) Kane; Grandchildren: Payton and Mason Williams, and Richard, Brayden, and Addison Ray; nephew and niece Thomas Kane Jr. and Misty Ott; and great nieces and nephews: Nash and Brantley Kane, and Gannon Ott. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Denise Domer. Per his wishes, no formal services will be held at this time. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com