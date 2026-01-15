William Davis III

Davis, III, William Jess



William Jess Davis III, aged 62, passed away on December 31, 2025, at the VA Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born on August 3, 1963, he was a cherished member of the community and a dedicated professional at Miami University.



Bill's life was marked by his service in the United States Navy, where he proudly served as a hospital corpsman. His military journey was influenced by his upbringing in an Army military family, which fostered his love for travel and service. Following his naval career, Bill continued his legacy of service at Miami University, where he worked in the Housing, Dining, and Guest Services Department and Physical Facilities Department, retiring in September 2021. Admiring his grandfather, Bill was the third generation of his family to be employed at Miami University, the only place he ever wanted to work. He was deeply respected and loved by his colleagues, especially his best friend, Larry Gills. Bill loved the Oxford community.



Bill had a profound love for beekeeping, traveling, woodworking, and ocean fishing. He often spent his time fishing at Hueston Woods and Jekyll Island, Georgia, and was a passionate supporter of the MU Redhawks and UGA Bulldogs football teams. His life was a testament to his dedication to his hobbies and interests, which he shared generously with his friends and family.



He is survived by his mother, Julia Mae (Edwards) Davis; sisters, Carolyn S. Davis and Susan R. Davis Wise; brother-in-law and fishing buddy, Scott C. Wise, Sr.; niece, Julia M. Wise; nephew, Scott C. Wise, Jr.; his beloved girlfriend, Karen Ruby; and his best friend, Larry Gills. He was preceded in death by his father, William Jess Davis, Jr., and his grandparents, William Jess Davis Sr., Ella Mae Davis, Fount, and Vena Edwards.



Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, from 12 pm to 2 pm, with a Faith Service at 12:30 pm at the location Bill would have wanted, the Miami University Shriver Center, the John Dolibois Multipurpose Room (parking available behind the Shriver Center). The family is grateful for the care provided by the VA Cincinnati Medical Center and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the VA Cincinnati Guest House: Friends of Cincinnati Fisher House, PNC Tower, 1 W 4th St #900, Cincinnati, OH 45202; or, to the Butler County Beekeepers Association, 14 Carrie Circle, Oxford,OH 45056.



