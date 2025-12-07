William Daily

Daily, William Howard



William "Bill" H. Daily, 83, of Eaton, Ohio, passed away on December 2, 2025. He was born on April 18, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Howard and Golden Daily. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Rick, Curtis, Paul and Nancy. Bill is survived by his wife Sue; his daughters Lisa (Chris) Rupp and Linda Daily; his grandchildren Katharine and Reid Rupp, and Colton Watt; his brother Dave (Janet) Daily; sisters-in-law Linda and Bev Daily; and brother-in-law Forrest Grassmann.



Bill was raised on the family dairy farm in West Elkton, where he learned the values of hard work, service, and community-principles that shaped the rest of his life. After graduating from Preble Shawnee High School in 1960, he served 4 years in the USAF. Following his military service, Bill co-owned and operated both Dailys' Inn Restaurant and Daily Agency Real Estate and Insurance with his brother Rick. His work ethic, dependability, and commitment to serving others made him a trusted friend and businessman throughout Preble County.



Bill was deeply involved in his community. A lifelong resident of Preble County, he was an active member of Rotary International, where he served as president and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. He also dedicated years to Eaton Little League-as a coach and umpire. Later in life he spent many mornings enjoying the company of his friends over a cup of coffee at the local McDonalds.



A private service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



