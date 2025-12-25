William Bledsoe

Bledsoe, William Robert "Bill"

William Robert Bledsoe

87, of New Lebanon, Ohio, died Sunday, December 21, 2025. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 27, 1937 to the late William M. and Alice E. (Darnell) Bledsoe. At the age of four or five years old, his family moved back to the Fairview, Virginia area, where Bill went to Fairview High School and graduated in 1956 from Rye Cove High School. After graduation, the family moved to a large farm in southern Ohio, near Jackson, Ohio. Bill was involved in trucking for 40 years, mostly hauling steel coils and steel products in the three-state area. He retired on December 4, 1999. Bill is survived by his brother, Thomas F. Bledsoe; sister, Sue J. Bledsoe-Pollock; niece, Jennifer (Jeff) Lange; and many cousins. Services will be private. PMGFC.com

