Willard Schafer

Schafer, Willard Robert



Willard Robert "Bob" Schafer, 92, of Denton, Texas, passed away October 23. Born January 24, 1933, in Dayton and a 1951 graduate of Trotwood Madison. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and retired as President/CEO of River Valley Credit Union in 1999. A man of faith and music, he directed the choir at Dayton First Church of the Nazarene for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lynn Schafer (Fields), three children and five grandchildren. Service October 28 at DeBerry Funeral Directors Chapel in Denton. Memorial donations can be made to Prestonwood Pregnancy Center Dallas.



