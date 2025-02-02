Will, Suzanne

Will (Ruschau), Suzanne Marie



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Suzanne Marie Will, age 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband of 45 years, Roger Will, and their sons, Stephen and David.



Suzanne was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, to Paul and Viona Ruschau. Growing up with her siblings-Yvonne, Jim, Joyce, Kathleen, and Julie-she developed a deep-rooted belief in the importance of family, a value she fostered in her sons. She attended high school at Patterson Co-Op and earned her degree from the University of Dayton.



One week after graduating, Suzanne married Roger and moved to Sacramento, California, where she began her career with a local accounting firm. In 1981, they settled in San Jose, California, where Suzanne earned her CPA certification. She worked at the accountancy firm Pfahnl & Hunt for over 40 years, including as a principal from 1988 to 1994.



Suzanne's professional life was marked by her dedication to her clients, her skill in managing complex projects, and her supportive mentorship of junior colleagues. Beyond her career, she found joy in reading, spending time at the beach, and exploring California's diverse landscapes. In 2023, she relocated to Las Vegas to be closer to her sons.



Suzanne will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence, thoughtfulness, and grace, always making it a priority to remember and celebrate the birthdays and anniversaries of her family and friends.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, at St. John the Baptist Church in Tipp City, Ohio, with a reception at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com