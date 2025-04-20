Will, Margaret "Peggy"



Margaret "Peggy" Will, 95, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 12, 2025 in Fairfield, OH. She was born on August 16, 1929 in Lindenwald, OH. The daughter of Eva Marie and Stewart Ferguson. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948 and married Albert Will on June 26, 1948. They had one daughter, Nancy. She worked at Penney's in Hamilton, then at Ohio Casualty as a key punch operator. She was active in Lindenwald Methodist Church. Peggy was a talented quilter and made many beautiful quilts. After they retired, Al & Peggy became snowbirds in the Keys during the winter. They also traveled extensively and even made it to Germany. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her parents, a step-father, and her brother Richard Ferguson. She leaves her daughter, Nancy. Visitation will be Tues., April 22, 11 AM until Funeral Service at 12 PM, Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to Lindenwald Community Church. 3501 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton Oh. 45015. Condolences offered at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .





