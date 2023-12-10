Wilkins, Martha

Wilkins (Booker), Martha Helen

Martha Helen Booker-Wilkins, age 74, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Visitation 11 am- 1 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends 12 pm- 1 pm. Funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

