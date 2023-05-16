Wilke (St. John), Carol Ann



Wilke, Carol Ann age 84 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday May 13, 2023 in the Harrison Trails, Harrison, Ohio. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 18, 1938 the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Gluhm) St. John. On October 11, 1960 in Hamilton, Ohio she married Frank J. Wilke and he preceded her in death in 1971.



Survivors include two children, Debbie (Gregg) Smith and Mike (Lisa) Wilke; six grandchildren, Brennan Smith, Brittany Wilke (Brandon Byrne), Jenna (Kris) Thiele, Ashley (Josh) Hobbs, Zachary (Katelyn) Wilke, and Nathan Wilke.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen Wilke in 2023.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Thursday May 18, 2023, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. , with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating, followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00pm Thursday in the funeral home. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.comn



