WILHOIT, David Lee



Age 76, of Middletown, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for four days. David was born August 4, 1945, in Middletown and lived here most of his life. He operated and pastored the Central Avenue Missions for 20 years. After his retirement from there, he served as an evangelist, helped with other local churches, and pastored a church in Florida for a time before returning to Ohio. After returning to Ohio, he has been an



active member of Tender Mercies Ministries Church. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing and watching sports, especially basketball. Preceding him in death were his parents,



William T. and Beulah May (Tallon) Wilhoit; two sons, David James Wilhoit and John Paul Wilhoit; and brother, Bill Wilhoit. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Connie Rogers Wilhoit; six children, Brian Wilhoit, Tammy Doyle, Scott Wilhoit,



Melissa Tucker, Angel Renfro and Sara Wilhoit; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny Wilhoit and Don Wilhoit; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Tender Mercies Ministries Church, 1430 Oxford State Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim



Baker, Rev. Don Crowe and Pastor Larry Hayes officiating.



Private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Rogers Family Cemetery, Clay City, Kentucky. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com