WILEY, Robert "Bob" C.



Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Bob was a 1959 graduate of



Roosevelt High School, Dayton, Oh. Bob was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He



retired from Chrysler Corporation with 30 years of service.



Bob was a mentor and teacher to many young people in Dayton and beyond. Here are a few of his accomplishments: Former Coach and President of First Dayton Little League (F.D.L.L.); Former Football Coach for the Roth Pee Wee Falcons; Former President and one of the founding members along with Mary Jo Wiley, of the Dayton Youth GolfAcademy, later known as the Greater Dayton Youth Golf Academy (G.D.Y.G.A.); 28th President of the Fairway Golf Club of Dayton, an organization founded over 75 years ago to serve the needs of minority golfers at Madden Golf Course.



Bob remained an intricate part of Madden Golf Course until his health declined. He was an avid golfer who traveled, played, and was known at golf courses around the country. One of his life's rewards was seeing former (G.D.Y.G.A.)



golfers go on to great achievements. Many received



scholarships and used their skills to pay for their education. Some of his (F.D.L.L.) players brought their children out to learn golf and shared stories of how he touched their lives. In 2009 Beta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. honored Mr. Wiley with the "Celebrating African



American Male: Epitomizing Strength and Perseverance" Award.



He will be deeply missed. He expressed his love and concern for his family until his last weeks before he passed. We are grateful we got to spend time with him in those last weeks and the day he passed.



Preceded in death by parents Jennie Lee Melson-Wiley and Benny Lee Wiley. Stepmother Alice Wiley; Sister Jacqueline Jackson. Survived by wife Mary Jo Wiley of Trotwood, Oh. 2 daughters Tracy (Jerome) McGhee-Singleton of Charlotte, N.C., and Yvonne Harris of Columbus, Oh. 5 sisters: Marlena Hill of Dayton, Oh; Maxine (Johnny) Holmes, Margaret Bratcher, Marsha Wiley, Mamie (Robert) Morris, all of



Pittsburgh, Pa. 1 Brother, Brian (Joanne) Wiley of Dayton, Oh. Grandsons Jerome W. Singleton Jr. and Jeremiah W. Singleton of Charlotte, N.C. 1 Uncle, Samuel (Shirley) Willis of Dayton, Oh., and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Dr. Terry Hill officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

