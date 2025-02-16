Wiley, Kathryn



Kathryn Young Wiley of Oxford, passed away February 8, 2025 at age 74. She was born on February 3, 1951, the daughter of Roy and Ruthann (nee Charles) Young of Oxford. Kathy graduated from Talawanda High School in 1969 and was a 1973 graduate of Denison University. Kathy spent over 31 years in the University Advancement Division at Miami University. On August 15, 1981, she married Ron Wiley, professor of physiology at Miami.



Kathy is survived by her stepson Matt and grandchildren Linda Lea and Tyler; brother-in-law Roger (the late Joanie) Wiley, several nieces and nephews, and the two sons of her dearest friend Jenny Lancaster (the late Bill) who passed away too soon - Jeff (Stephanie) Lancaster and Todd (Stephanie) Lancaster and their sons Kyle and Dylan. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law Laura Wiley, brother Roy Young, and beloved husband Ron Wiley.



Private family interment will be held at the Darrtown Cemetery, Darrtown, Ohio. An informal family gathering for family and friends to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at The Knolls of Oxford. Memorial donations may be made to McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital Trust or Oxford Community Foundation in support of the Oxford Lane library or Oxford Senior Citizens Center. Condolences may be sent online at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



