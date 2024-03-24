Wiles, Wilma Kathleen



Wilma Kathleen Wiles 95, of New Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2024. She was born in Terre Haute, Ohio on December 3, 1928, to the late Clarence & Florence Sherick. She spent many years serving at New Carlisle First United Methodist Church where she was an active member for 76 years. She formed Wilma's Kitchen Band and was part of the New Carlisle Community Chorus. Wilma loved to sing and read and go on vacation. She is survived by her children, David Wiles, Nancy (Tony) Bowser-Taylor, Jerry (Mary Lou) Wiles, Carol (Duane) Roark; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Ruth (Bob) Shields & Patricia Johnson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James A. Wiles; daughter Linda Lair; grandson Eric Roark & six siblings. A visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 5 -7 pm. The Service to honor Wilma's life will be held at New Carlisle First United Methodist Church at 10 am on Wednesday, with her son Jerry & grandson Alex presiding. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Carlisle First United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





