WILDERMUTH,



Rose Marie



Age 84, of Dayton, passed away on January 4, 2023. Family will greet friends 10AM-12PM on Wednesday, January 11 with a Funeral service beginning at NOON at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST., CENTERVILLE. Burial to follow at Centerville Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.