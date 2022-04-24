WILDER, Michael G.



MICHAEL G. WILDER, 63, of Russells Point, OH, passed away, found at his residence on Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on Tuesday, May 27, 1958, to the late



Nicodemus and Wilma Jean (neé Loftis) Wilder.



Mike attended Stivers High School and graduated with an associate degree from Sinclair Community College. He worked in plumbing and property maintenance. Mike greatly enjoyed his work, fishing, hunting, cooking, playing poker, watching movies and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Mike is preceded in death by both parents as well as brother Steven Wilder.



He is survived by his partner of 35 years Sharon Krueger; children Abby and Jason Wilder; siblings Terry (Denise) Wilder and Lori (Bob) Hennen; grandchildren Arieanna Rowe, Makayla, Marleigh and Nikolas Wilder; a great-grandson



Hayden; as well as several nieces and nephews, and great friends.



A celebration of Michael's life for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 29, from 12:00–3:00 pm at the Milton Club, 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton, OH 45403. Flowers may also be sent to that address.

