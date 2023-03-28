Wilder, James Russell



It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of our beloved one James Russell Wilder. James was born on September 23,1963 in



Middletown, Ohio to Edith and Russell Wilder. James gained his wings and was reunited with his Mother Edith Wilder, Father Russell Wilder and two sisters Louise Hurst- Wright and Debrah Wilder-Lawwill, on March 20,2023. James is survived by his son Bradley James Wilder as well as two sisters Joann Denlinger and Linda Wilder- Hammonds. James also left behind several nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews .



James will be laid to rest with his Mother and Father in Kentucky. James loved to dance and anything outdoors he is loved by many and will be dearly missed.

