Wiesenmayer, Chet



August 13, 1942 - March 20, 2023



Dr. Chet Wiesenmayer passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 20, 2023, in Huntersville, NC.



Chet was born to the late Majel and Elzworth Wiesenmayer in Wapakoneta, OH. He attended The Ohio State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology in 1964. Chet then attended The Ohio State University College of Medicine and received his M.D. degree cum laude in 1968. He completed specialty training in obstetrics and gynecology at Mt Carmel Hospital in Columbus, OH.



In 1975, Chet joined Oxford OBGYN in Oxford, OH. He faithfully served Oxford and the surrounding communities for almost 40 years before his retirement in 2011. While in practice, Chet brought over 7000 babies into the world.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; his three cherished daughters Laura (Joel) Plunkett, Kim Wiesenmayer, and Kristen (Chris) Senvisky; and his dear grandchildren Sydney, Erika, Lance, Ethan, Ireland, George, and Graham.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital OB Department (Oxford, OH), or Levine Dickson Hospice House (Huntersville, NC).

