Wiegand, Aaron Frederick



Aaron Frederick Wiegand, age 44, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on December 26, 2023 at Hospice of Hamilton after a long cancer journey. He was born to Frederick and Susie (Ungerer) Wiegand on July 2, 1979 in Mansfield, Ohio. Aaron was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by a long list of people who love him, including his wife of 18 years, Jessica Wiegand; children Vance Wiegand, Grant Wiegand; mother Susie Wiegand; father-in-law Charles (Caline) Ruggles; sister Kara (Tim) Russell and numerous cousins who are like siblings. Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Wiegand, and mother-in-law, Jean Ruggles.



Aaron was a proud Class of 1997 Mansfield TY-Tyger and graduate of The Ohio State University. A member of numerous organizations and clubs, Aaron loved the communities he served deeply, with a special place in his heart for his hometown of Mansfield, the city of Shelby, and the Village of Lexington. However, when he accepted the job as the Director of Community Development at West Chester Township, he knew he had finally found his home. An avid sports fan, Aaron loved to root for the Cleveland Guardians, Cavs, the Browns, and Ohio State. He enjoyed going to games with his family and friends. He had a love for life and traveling, and never missed the opportunity to experience something new or to take part in an adventure, even if it involved sinking a boat in the Gulf of Mexico. His wit, heart, and laughter will be long remembered and carried on in his sons. Aaron encouraged others to love, to hope, and to never give up through his #Chiefstrong cancer journey on social media. As Aaron once said, "If I can help one person through something, I'll feel like king for a day." A FUNeral will take place on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 from 10:00am-1:00pm at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Grant and Vance's college fund at ugift529.comcodeV2F-D3U. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at Muellerfunerals.com.



