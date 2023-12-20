Wiedeke, Sue Ann



Sue Ann (Sudy) Wiedeke of Canton, Georgia (formerly of Kettering, Ohio) passed away on December 16, 2023 at the age of 90. Sudy was born July 16, 1933 in Middletown, Ohio, the only child of Joe and Marty Riley. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1951 and the University of Dayton in 1955. That same year she married Frank Maloney, the father of her three children that they raised in Centerville, Ohio. They were both very active and supportive parents at Incarnation Parish & School and at Alter High School. When their children were raised, Sudy started a second career as an Interior Decorator. She got to spend a lot of time with good friends doing something she really enjoyed. After divorcing, Sudy married Jim Hendrickson. They had many happy years together until Jim passed from ALS in 1993. Sudy later married Lee Wiedeke. They had a wonderful twenty-five marriage until Lee passed from ALS in 2020. Sudy moved to Canton, Georgia in November of 2020 to be closer to family. While living at The Arbor at BridgeMill Senior Living Community, Sudy made many new friends and had the special gift of seeing her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren on a regular basis. Sudy was a long-time member of Incarnation Church, Sycamore Country Club, and Moraine Country Club. Sudy is survived by her three children Joe (Malania) Maloney, Mike (Cathy) Maloney, and Molly (David) Purdy. She is also survived by her five grandchildren Dan (Annie) Maloney, Megan (Jake) DeVoss, Colleen (Jeremy) Christian, Erin (Eric) Gatlin and Lauren Maloney. In addition, Sudy is survived by five great-grandchildren, George & Mac Maloney, Hudson & Halle Anne DeVoss and Parker Riley Christian. Services for Sudy will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at The Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, Ohio. Visitation at the church will start at 12:45 followed by a funeral mass at 1:30. Sudy's final resting place will be David Cemetery in Kettering. Donations in her name may be made to the ALS Society of Dayton. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



