Wiebe, Alwyn F. "Al"



Alwyn F. Wiebe of Fairfield, Ohio passed away March 8, 2023, at the age of 93.



Born in Belleville, NJ, on February 8, 1930, to William Wiebe and Esther (Jacobson).



He is survived by his wife, Lois Kathleen (Wilmore) of 65 years, his sister, Mariam (Oakes), three of his children, Karen, Ken, and Linda, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Wiebe, and three of his sons Peter, Matthew, and Norman.



His service in the army took him to Germany during the Korean War. After the war he attended and graduated from Purdue University and later the University of Connecticut. Some notable careers he held were Eastman Kodak, American Cyanamid, the Peace Corps that took the family to Colombia, Formica Corporation, and Turner and Sheets. His research was in the fields of optics, spectroscopy, photography, and color theory. A few of his accomplishments were co-authored a book, "Photochromism," held seven patents, and wrote numerous technical papers for companies.



Funeral services will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati OH 45223 on Monday, March 27, 2023, Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either treepeople.org or his favorite library lanepl.org. Click on "About" Then click on "Support the Lane."


